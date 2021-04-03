With prayers for his son, Adoor candidate at RCC

Thiruvananthapuram: Shivakiran held on to his father as he looked at the RCC in Thiruvananthapuram. His father Kannan tried to console him with the words, "Nothing to worry son..."

M G Kannan is the Congress candidate in Adoor for the April 6 Assembly elections. But as Kannan climbed the stairs of the RCC, carrying his son on his shoulders, nobody recognised the candidate.

Nine-year-old Shivakiran is undergoing treatment for blood cancer.

On Thursday, Kannan had to break away from the hectic campaigning till evening.

It was first decided that his wife Sajithamol would take Shivakiran to the hospital. But during the night, Shivakiran insisted that his father should also accompany him. And Kannan called up the party workers and rescheduled his campaign timings.

Shivakiran, who studies at the Mathoor Government UP school in Omalloor, was diagnosed with the disease three years ago.