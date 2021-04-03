Bid to prank friends on April Fools’ kills teen

Edathua, Alappuzha: A suspected attempt to prank friends on April Fools’ Day ended in tragedy as a Plus-One student accidentally hanged himself to death at Thakazhi.

Siddharth alias Siddu, 17, was reportedly enacting a suicide scene on his mobile phone when the bedsheet he was using got fatally tangled around neck at his residence around 9pm on Thursday.

The teenager had been living with his parents Ajayakumar and Prathibha, and sister Devitha at a rented accommodation near the Village Office at Thalavady in Upper Kuttanad.

Siddharth had retired to his room for the day after dinner with his mother and sister. Devitha, who went to the room for the mobile phone after a while, found her brother hanging from the bedsheet.

Though the boy was rushed to a private hospital at Edathua, his life could not be saved. His father Ajayakumar was away on poll-related work when the incident occurred.

The mobile phone, with its camera switched on, was found by a window in the room. Police have confiscated the gadget.

An investigator said a detailed examination of the phone was necessary to reconstruct the series of events that had preceded the tragedy.