COVID-19: 2,541 new cases in Kerala on Saturday, recoveries cross 11L

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 2,541 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the caseload to 11,32,431.

As many as 1,660 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,00,186.

The active cases touched 27,274, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2pm, 44,779 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.67 per cent.

With 12 deaths being reported on Saturday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,658.

Of the positive cases, 11 were health workers, while 108 had come from outside the state and 2,261 infected through contact. The source of infection of 161 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The COVID-19 seems to play a spoilsport on the usual crowded culmination to the weeks long poll campaigning in Kerala as the Election Commission has banned the years-long practice in the wake of the virus spread in the state.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 568 (545)

Ernakulam- 268 (257)

Kannur- 264 (213)

Kollam- 215 (209)

Thrissur- 201 (191)

Malappuram- 191 (181)

Thiruvananthapuram- 180 (130)

Kasaragod- 131 (115)

Kottayam- 126 (120)

Palakkad- 115 (44)

Alappuzha- 81 (75)

Wayanad- 77 (72)

Pathanamthitta- 72 (62)

Idukki- 52 (47)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 130

Kollam- 142

Pathanamthitta- 63

Alappuzha- 79

Kottayam- 174

Idukki- 88

Ernakulam- 176

Thrissur- 163

Palakkad- 54

Malappuram- 173

Kozhikode- 202

Wayanad- 34

Kannur- 92

Kasaragod- 90

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,42,761 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,38,455 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,306 are in hospitals.

634 people were admitted in hospitals on Saturday.

So far, 1,33,09,773 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Saturday, two more regions have been converted into hotspots and nine have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 357 in the state.