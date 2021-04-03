Decency, maturity of electoral politics take centre stage in Kayamkulam

Kayamkulam presents a different picture. The campaigns here reflect the decency and maturity of electoral politics.



Sitting MLA U Prathibha of the LDF and UDF’s Aritha Babu, the youngest woman in the fray, are at the forefront of the race to the Assembly. Both are focusing on development, and their campaigns are devoid of the usual controversies, personal insults or mudslinging.

The elderly, women and children receive the candidates at their doorsteps. The candidates are calm, composed, and friendly in conveying their messages.

A woman CM?

Kayamkulam has a special place in the State’s history of women empowerment. The segment chose K O Ayesha Bai of the Communist Party in 1957, in the first-ever election held after the formation of the State. She went on to become the first Deputy Speaker of the Kerala Legislative Assembly.

After Ayesha Bai, Prathibha is the second woman to represent the constituency. She was elected in 2016.

If Ayesha Bai could become the Deputy Speaker in 1957, isn’t it time ripe now for a woman chief minister? “Why should there be a woman chief minister? A chief minister who understands the issues of the women is enough…like the incumbent chief minister,” Prathibha said.

Aritha, however, is for a woman chief minister. She expressed hope that the Congress, which presented the country with the first woman Prime Minister and President, would soon nominate a woman as chief minister in Kerala.

Reservation for women

Though they belong to rival political camps, Prathibha and Aritha shared the same view on reservation for women. Both said the Women’s Reservation Bill should be passed in Parliament.

“If it becomes an Act, Kerala will definitely reserve 50 per cent seats for women,” Prathibha added. Aritha believed in the proverb that "if there is a will, there is a way."

Aritha said the safety of women would be the first issue she would raise on the floor of the Assembly if she wins the polls. She referred to the protests by the mother of Walayar girls and the pain of the mothers of the victims of political violence.

Prathibha, meanwhile, expressed full faith in the existing laws. Women and children are safer under the Left rule, she said.

Changing Kayamkulam

The campaigns of both the women have been highlighting the development of the constituency. Prathibha has been listing out the development activities she undertook over the past five years. Aritha, on the other hand, points out her achievements as a panchayat member and her future plans for the constituency as an MLA.

Aritha, now 27, was elected to the local body at the age of 21.

The electorate has been receiving both the candidates with warmth. “She’s our girl. We can confide our issues in her. Be victorious,” 73-year-old Thankamma blessed Prathibha at Eruva.

Congress sympathizer Satheesan waited for Aritha at a reception organized for the candidate in front of Varambathu Devi Temple, Kandallur.

“Our hope is in Aritha to recapture the constituency lost 15 years ago,” he said. Development-based politics gives hope for a better future.

NDA candidate

NDA candidate P Pradeep Lal’s campaign highlights the Central government’s development activities. He has been listing out such activities meant for the common man. NDA, too, is following a politically mature and decent campaign like its two main rivals in the fray.