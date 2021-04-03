Kerala election campaigns to end quietly as EC bans grand finale

Thiruvananthapuram: The Election Commission on Friday banned the grand finale of the public campaign in the backdrop of COVID-19 spread.

Asking all parties to avoid crowding, the poll panel also directed strict adherence to COVID protocol. Police will initiate action against those violating the protocol, the Commission said.

The grand finale, or ‘kottikalasam’ in local lingo, has been for years a frenzied conclusion to the public campaign with all activists of all parties in the fray converging at a specific place.

The public campaign for the April 6 Assembly election will end on Sunday, two days before the polls. The Commission had in December last banned the grand finale of the campaign to the local bodies.

No children in poll work

The Chief Electoral Officer, Kerala, has also issued a directive against employing children in election-related works, campaigning and to ferry campaign materials. All political parties and officials concerned were told to ensure that children were not involved in such activities.

Those violating the directive will face stringent action.