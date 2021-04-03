CPM shakes off internal revolt to reclaim Kuttiyadi

Kuttiyadi: The town traces its name to a lore about rebel king Pazhassi Raja. Though the king could not build a fort in Kuttiyadi, communists did so in the age of democracy.

The CPM faced a nasty surprise in its stronghold when its own cadre revolted against the party leadership’s decision to bestow the seat to an ally. The CPM leadership eventually agreed to contest the seat and picked a locally acceptable candidate.

Kuttiyadi is beyond predictions this time. The UDF wrested the seat from the CPM by just 1,157 votes in 2016. The Congress-led front is struggling to retain the seat, while the CPM is going all out to reclaim it. A victory is essential for the district leadership of the CPM to prove that all is well in the party after the unusual street protests.

Kuttiyadi was always a red bastion, even when it was named Meppayur before the constituency delimitation of 2008. CPM candidate K K Lathika lost her third bid for the seat in 2016. K P Kunjahammed Kutty, a former president of the district panchayat, was a favourite during discussions about candidate selection, but the mantle eventually fell on sitting MLA Lathika.

The CPM has selected Kunjahammed Kutty to reclaim the seat from Muslim League’s Parakkal Abdulla. The CPM had already started the groundwork, expecting Kunjahammed Kutty’s candidature, but the state leadership decided to grant the seat to new ally Kerala Congress (M). However, strong resistance at the grass roots forced the party to rethink.

Kunjahammed Kutty’s popularity is evident in the fact that the cadres dared to challenge party leaders for him. Abdulla’s campaign is centred around the development activities he has ushered in in the constituency. The UDF says it has brought in Rs 700 crore of development in the last five years.

Kunjahammed Kutty is a force to reckon with. The popular leader comes with a varied experience from panchayat member to district panchayat president. He stresses on the point that Kuttiyadi has lagged neighbouring constituencies in terms of development in the last five years.

The NDA has fielded Karshaka Morcha district president P P Murali as its candidate. The NDA has seen a steady uptick in its votes in the recent elections.

Kuttiyadi is calm on the surface but the undercurrents are predictable. The CPM knows it all too well.