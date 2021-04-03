LDF candidate Veena George injured in car accident

Pathanamthitta: Aranmula LDF candidate Veena George met with an accident on Saturday while campaigning for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls.

The incident happened on Pathanamthitta ring road when a speeding van rammed into Veena's car. Veena and her driver suffered injuries and were admitted to the general hospital.

A sitting member of the Aranmula constituency, Veena is a leader of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

She defeated Congress veteran K Sivadasan Nair to clinch the seat in 2016.

She had also contested the 2019 Lok Sabha election from the Pathanamthitta constituency but lost to Congress' Anto Antony.

In the 2021 assembly election, Veena is taking on old foe K Sivadasan Nair and BJP's Biju Mathew.

The campaign ends on Sunday.

Kerala goes to polls on April 6. The result will be announced on May 2.