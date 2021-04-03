35 cobra eggs hatch at forest office in Kottayam

Kottayam: An office in the Parampuzha division of the forest department was witness to a rare incident recently. As many as 35 cobra eggs hatched at the office. The cobra hatchlings were later released into the forest area near Erumely in Kottayam.

The cobra eggs were hatched successfully by the special investigation and protection wing at the Parampuzha assistant forest conservator office.

They caught the cobra and found the 35 snake eggs at a house at Mariyappally on February 15. After the family informed, a team led by the forest department protection watcher K A Abeesh caught the snake. The cobra was released into the forest that day itself.

The eggs were safely kept at a glass box in a special shed at the office premises. From then onwards, special care was taken to control the temperature in the box.

The first egg hatched on March 25 and the hatchling emerged. In the following days, the rest of the eggs also hatched. These many eggs hatched over five days.

The snake hatchlings were released after identifying a habitat where they would survive, according to beat forest officers S Saneesh, Divya S Ramanan, and protection watcher K A Abeesh.

The forest department's protection wing rescues wild animals, treats the injured and releases them back into the forest.