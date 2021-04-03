Perumbavoor gang-rape: Four migrant workers arrested

Perumbavoor: Four migrant workers from Bengal have been arrested here in Kerala over the gang-rape of a cook.

The arrested are Salim Mandal (30), Mukalin Ansari (28), Moni Munirool (20) and Shakeel Mondal (23). They have been remanded.

They were trying to flee the state when the police arrested them.

The crime happened at the home of Mukalin Ansari on March 30.

The woman who was raped is also a migrant worker. She was called to Ansari's home on the pretext of preparing biryani.

Perumbavoor DSP Jayaraj and Inspector Rahul Raveendran led the police team that nabbed the quartet.

Perumbavoor in Ernakulam district is a major hub of labourers from Bengal and other eastern parts of India.