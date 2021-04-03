Twist in Nadapuram teen's death! Video showing brother strangling him emerges year later

Kozhikode: The MIM Higher Secondary School at Perode, Nadapuram, is in a state of shock after the visuals of the death of a 16-year-old student started circulating on social media.

The video clip purportedly showed Kattarathu Abdul Azeez, an SSLC student, being strangled by his brother. Police had written off the boy’s death in May last as a case of suicide.

Azeez’s death had made the school miss 100 per cent pass in SSLC. Three papers were remaining when the boy had died.

The student was found dead in his house at Narikkatteri on May 17. His school had the second most number of students, 437, sitting for the SSLC exam. All others, except Azeez, had cleared the exam.

Teachers said the boy had good scores in all the papers he had appeared. The examination of the three remaining papers were postponed to May-end following the COVID-19 spread.

Azeez was dear to teachers. They recalled the boy visiting his class teacher, who was recuperating after an accident.

Following the boy’s death, local residents had formed an action council, saying he had no reason to commit suicide. Following their complaints to the Chief Minister and Superintendent of Police, Kozhikode-Rural, the probe was handed over to the Crime Branch.

The visuals of the boy being strangulated started circulating even as the Crime Branch was re-investigating the death. Police have detained a few of the teen’s relatives.

After the visuals became public, the local residents surrounded Azeez’s house on Friday night. Police intervened and shifted his relatives.

Azeez’s brother, who was seen in the visuals, is working abroad.