No clue so far about Sanu Mohan, lookout notice issued, TN scrapyards under scanner

Kakkanad, Kochi: Police investigating the death of a teenage girl and the mysterious disappearance of her interior designer father examined scrap dealers in Chennai on the suspicion that the man had scrapped his car used to flee Kerala.

The body of Vaiga, 13, was fished out of the River Muttar on March 21, a day after she went missing with her father Sanu Mohan.

Police are now planning to extend the probe to Coimbatore after the inspection in Chennai yielded no result. Mohan, police have learnt, had scrapped a car previously.

Lookout notice issued

Meanwhile, a lookout circular has been issued against Mohan. The circular in local languages would be published in media, transit points and busy centres in Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, and Kerala.

The lookout circular has also sought information about Mohan’s car. The police team that went to Chennai has been camping in that city. A special team would visit Pune to gather more information from those who had lodged complaints of financial fraud against Mohan.

Call records examined

Detailed examination of Mohan’s call records has not led the police yet to anyone close to him. Investigators have gathered information that the missing man had feared an attack by contract gangs.

There are no indications that Mohan had financial dealings with Marwari financiers in Kerala. A team under Thrikkakara Assistant Police Commissioner R Sreekumar and Inspector K Dhanapalan recorded information from those with business links with Mohan, besides others who could provide possible leads to the missing man.

Interior design contractor Mohan, a resident of Sree Gokulam Harmonia at Kangarappady, had dropped his wife off at a relative’s place on March 20 before going incommunicado. Vaiga was with him.

Inspection of CCTV visuals confirmed Mohan’s car crossing the State border at Walayar to Tamil Nadu. Though CCTV cams had captured the car’s registration number, no clear visuals of the rider or riders were available.

