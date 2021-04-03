Woodcutter dies atop tree as rope strangles him

Kollam: A woodcutter met with a ghastly death as a rope that fell on him while cutting a branch strangled him.

The labourer has been identified as 48-year-old Krishnankutty, alias Kannan, of Muthupilakkadu locality.

The tragic incident happened at about 11 am at Anjilimoodu.

The rope was used to hoist an electric tree cutter. It coiled around his neck as the machine slipped from his hand while cutting the branch.

The personnel of the Fire and Rescue Brigade retrieved the body that got entangled on the partially cut tree.

The body was shifted to the Kollam Taluk Hospital.