Chennithala says KSEB agreed to buy power from Adani, board says at lowest rate

Harippad/Thiruvananthapuram: Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala claimed that the Kerala State Electricity Board had directly signed a contract with the Adani Group last month to purchase electricity even as the state power minister M M Mani averred that the public utility has struck no deal with the conglomerate.

"This is not the contract that I spoke about the other day," Chennithala said. "You can see this decision in the minutes of the meeting of the board's full-time board of directors on February 15. The contract is to buy electricity in April and May. So, it is not right to say that they haven't seen Adani or heard about him."

The KSEB confirmed that the contract was given to the Adani Group since it was the lowest bidder. “The board had decided to buy 200 megawatts of electricity to meet the high power consumption in April and May. Two tenders were invited through the central online bidding platform. The tenders were for buying 100 megawatts for 24 hours and 100 megawatts between 2 pm and midnight. Six companies including the Adani Group participated in the first tender. GMR was the lowest bidder – Rs 3.04 per unit – but they could provide only 50 megawatts. Then Adani offered to supply the remaining 50 megawatts for the same price. So, that contract was awarded to Adani.”

Elucidating the power purchase process, the KSEB stated the same six companies took part in the second bidding for supplying 100 megawatts in the afternoon. "GMR was again the lowest bidder at Rs 3.41 per unit but it would only supply 50 megawatts. So the Power Trading Corporation was given the contract to supply the remaining 50 megawatts at the same rate. Adani is not a party to this contract. Kerala has been receiving that electricity from April 1," the Board clarified.

Chennithala, who had earlier stated that the KSEB was about to buy wind power from the Adani Group under a Renewable Power Obligations agreement it signed with the centre, urged the Kerala government to cancel the contract which he said would put additional burden on the state exchequer.

The Congress leader also alleged the government was trying to help the Adani Group even though Kerala was a power-surplus state for the past five years.

Also making his stand clear on the issue Chennithala asserted that "the government’s agreement with the Solar Energy Corporation paved the way for the Adani Group to short-change the people."