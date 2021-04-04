Crime Branch gets nod to record Sandeep Nair's statement against ED officers

Kochi: The Crime Branch has secured permission to record Sandeep Nair’s confidential statements before the court over the case against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials on charges of coercing the gold smuggling accused to give statements against the Kerala Chief Minister.

The Ernakulam Chief Judicial Magistrate Court on Saturday ordered that the confidential statements should be recorded at the Kolenchery Magistrate Court.

The Crime Branch had questioned Sandeep Nair, who has been remanded in the case registered by the ED, at the Poojappura jail without the central agency’s permission. The Crime Branch recorded Sandeep's statements on Good Friday, a public holiday, after securing the order of the Ernakulam Principal Sessions Court late on the previous day without giving time for the ED to intervene.

An attempt by the ED to approach the court against the questioning of Sandeep without its permission also failed on Saturday.

Only after the ED officers arrived at the Principal Sessions Court with the petition, did the officials come to know that the judge was on leave. They might approach the High Court on Monday.

Sandeep had reportedly told a team led by Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (DySP) that ED officials had put pressure on him to implicate the Chief Minister and two other leaders in the gold smuggling case.

The Crime Branch has registered two cases against the ED, and the State agency has primarily been probing the move to implicate Vijayan in the case.

The second case pertains to the allegation of Swapna Suresh, another accused in the gold smuggling case, that she was coerced to give statements against Pinarayi Vijayan. According to the FIR, the ED officials who had questioned Swapna on

August 12 and 13 last year allegedly forced her to give 'false' statements against the chief minister in order to make fake evidence.

The Crime Branch case has been registered under sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy), 167 (public servant framing an incorrect document with intent to cause injury), 192 (fabricating false evidence), 195-A (threatening any person to give false evidence) among others of the Indian Penal Code.