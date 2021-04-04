2,802 new COVID-19 cases, 2,173 recoveries in Kerala on Sunday; active caseload at 27K

Kerala recorded 2,802 COVID-19 cases on Sunday after testing 45,171. The active caseload of the state is now at 27,893 after recording 2,173 recent recoveries, according to an update from the health minister.

The test positivity rate rose to 6.20% in the state on Sunday.

Of the new cases, 2,446 had contracted the virus through contact while 132 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 208 is yet to be traced.

The state has reported 1,135,233 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 11,02,359 recovered.

Ten COVID deaths too were confirmed on the day. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,668.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Sixteen health workers too contracted the virus on the day – 4 each in Ernakulam and Kannur, 3 in Kasaragod, 1 each in Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Thrissur and Malappuram.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Thiruvananthapuram - 185 (113 contact cases)

Pathanamthitta - 74 (57)

Kollam - 148 (141)

Idukki - 113 (110)

Kottayam - 230 (214)

Alappuzha - 99 (97)

Ernakulam - 368 (333)

Thrissur - 210 (203)

Palakkad - 133 (44)

Malappuram - 240 (228)

Kozhikode - 403 (395)

Kannur - 350 (270)

Wayanad - 59 (56)

Kasaragod -190 (165)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 210

Pathanamthitta - 126

Kollam - 210

Idukki - 192

Kottayam - 143

Alappuzha - 72

Ernakulam - 142

Thrissur - 171

Palakkad - 74

Malappuram - 203

Kozhikode - 299

Kannur - 250

Wayanad - 78

Kasaragod - 61

Testing and Quarantine

Till Sunday, 1,33,54,944 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 1,42,854 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,38,451 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,403 are in hospital. A total of 554 people were admitted in hospitals on Sunday.

Four regions have been designated as hotspots while two were removed from the list. The state has 359 hotspots now.