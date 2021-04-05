2,357 new COVID cases in Kerala after 40,191 tests on Monday

Kerala reported 2,357 new COVID cases and 1,866 recoveries on Monday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 28,372.

So far, 11,04,225 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 2,061 contracted the virus through contact while 104 came from outside the state.

Nine are healthcare workers.

A total of 38,103 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,33,95,135 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 5.86.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 360, 316 and 249 respectively.

Twelve COVID deaths too were confirmed on Monday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,680.

There are currently 1,46,346 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,41,803 are under home or institutional quarantine while 4,543 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode 360 (contact cases - 347)

Ernakulam 316 (296)

Thiruvananthapuram 249 (193)

Kannur 240 (178)

Malappuram 193 (184)

Thrissur 176 (169)

Kottayam 164 (135)

Kasaragod 144 (132)

Kollam 142 (137)

Palakkad 113 (52)

Alappuzha 110 (105)

Idukki 66 (61)

Pathanamthitta 45 (36)

Wayanad 39 (36)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 127

Kollam 127

Pathanamthitta 108

Alappuzha 132

Kottayam 221

Idukki 61

Ernakulam 150

Thrissur 164

Palakkad 53

Malappuram 208

Kozhikode 302

Wayanad 42

Kannur 112

Kasaragod 59