LDF, UDF spar over attack on Kunnamkulam candidate's house

Kattakampal (Thrissur): A day ahead of the Kerala Assembly Election, the Left Democratic Front leadership is trying hard to deny its role in the attack on the house of the United Democratic Front candidate. K Jayashankar, from the Kunnamkulam constituency.

Unidentified persons pelted the house with stones, damaging the window panes and a parked car around 4.30 am on Sunday. A wreath was also found on the verandah.

The UDF activists held a sit-in, protesting against the attack, in the evening. It accused the CPM cadre of unleashing violence after they had sensed defeat at the hustings. After visiting the scene, T N Prathapan, MP, demanded a probe into the role of Minister A C Moideen in the incident.

District Congress Committee President M P Vincent said the people would respond democratically to the politics of violence. Opposition Leader Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC President Mullappally Ramachandran and KC Venugopal telephonically enquired about the incident.

The sense of defeat has forced LDF to unleash violence across the constituency, Vincent said while inaugurating the sit-in.

Candidate Jayashankar demanded the attackers to answer to his three-year-old son’s question on the attack and why the wreath was placed.

UDF District Chairman Joseph Chalissery chaired the protest meeting, also addressed by P A Madhavan, O Abdurahman, E P Kamaruddin, and Prasad Pulikkottil among others.

A case has been registered over the incident. A team under Assistant Commissioner of Police (Kunnamkulam) V Kora inspected the scene. A dog squad also joined the probe.

LDF denies charge

The CPM local committee said UDF activists damaged the house and were putting the blame on LDF.

Denying the charge of attacking the rival candidate’s residence, LDF leaders termed the assault a deliberate attempt to divert public anger against the violence on a wedding party at a house at Chirakkal. The UDF candidate was also present during the attack, LDF alleged, adding that the attacked family was still living under fear.

The LDF also claimed that a UDF worker, Ashiq, was arrested with lethal weapons in connection with the attack on the wedding party. The Left also said spreading canards in the constituency won’t help UDF win against A C Moideen.

The LDF also demanded a detailed probe into the incident.