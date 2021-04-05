Man found dead with 70 wounds in Karamana flat! Sex racketeers likely behind murder

Thiruvananthapuram: A 34-year-old man was found stabbed to death at an apartment at Karamana in Thiruvananthapuram. The police have taken four people, including two women, in custody.

The victim was Vaisakh, a native of Valiyasala in the district.

The police said the incident happened on Saturday. Accusing him of trafficking women, the suspects created a ruckus at the apartment and he was stabbed in the chest and stomach using even a screwdriver and was pushed to the balcony, according to the police.

Around 70 wounds were found on the body.

The apartment manager, who arrived early on Sunday, found the body. The body has been moved to the mortuary.

There were 2 women and four men at the apartment during the time of the incident.

They had taken the apartment on rent about a month ago.

The suspects were being questioned and that the arrest would be recorded on Monday, the Karamana police said.