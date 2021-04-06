BJP workers attack K Muraleedharan’s car on election eve in Nemom

Thiruvananthapuram: Tension briefly gripped Vellayani and neighbouring areas on the election eve as a group of BJP workers attacked the car of the Lok Sabha member and UDF candidate in Nemom, K Muraleedharan.

Youth Congress State Committee Secretary Nemom Shajeer and the car driver were injured in the attack that took place on Vellayani Studio Road around 10.30 pm on Monday.

Shajeer, who had intervened when the car was attacked, has been undergoing treatment at the Taluk Hospital in Nemom.

Following the attack, police stepped in and made way for the car. Police resorted to baton charge when they were also targeted. Both Congress and BJP activists sustained injuries when the police used force to disperse the crowd.

The injured party activists, Vivek, Prahlad and Akash, and the car driver were admitted to the Taluk Hospital at Shantivila for treatment.

Muraleedharan and other leaders had reached Studio Road for the final round of silent campaigning, and also to review the arrangements at the booths.

They were about to return to the Central Election Committee Office at Nemom, when BJP workers surrounded the vehicle, alleging the UDF was distributing money to buy votes.

The BJP men hit the car’s bonnet and windshield and broke the flag rod before pelting stones.