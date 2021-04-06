COVID-19: 3,502 new cases in Kerala on Tuesday, 1,898 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,502 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, pushing the caseload to 11,41,092.

As many as 1,898 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,06,123.

The active cases touched 29,962, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 59,051 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.93 per cent.

With 14 deaths being reported on Tuesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,694.

Of the positive cases, 14 were health workers, while 148 had come from outside the state and 3,110 infected through contact. The source of infection of 230 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 487 (contact cases – 455)

Kannur - 410 (341)

Kozhikode - 402 (387)

Kottayam - 354 (320)

Thrissur - 282 (273)

Malappuram - 261 (251)

Thiruvananthapuram - 210 (160)

Pathanamthitta - 182 (154)

Kollam - 173 (167)

Palakkad - 172 (70)

Alappuzha - 165 (164)

Idukki - 158 (148)

Kasaragod - 128 (112)

Wayanad - 118 (108)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Kozhikode – 274

Thiruvananthapuram – 211

Ernakulam – 191

Malappuram – 190

Thrissur – 186

Kollam – 129

Kottayam – 125

Alappuzha – 117

Pathanamthitta – 108

Kasaragod – 108

Kannur – 103

Palakkad – 62

Idukki – 41

Wayanad – 53

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,49,368 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,44,643 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,725 are in hospitals.

650 people were admitted in hospitals on Tuesday.

So far, 1,34,54,186 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Tuesday, four more regions have been converted into hotspots and two have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 362 in the state.