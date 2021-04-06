'LDF set for historic victory,' Pinarayi upbeat on voting day

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan sounded upbeat about the poll prospects of the CPM-led Left Democratic Front (LDF) as voting for the Legislative Assembly Election commenced across the state on Tuesday morning.

“Kerala will present a historic victory to the LDF,” Vijayan said soon after casting his vote at a polling booth within the Dharmadom Legislative Assembly constituency in the Kannur district early on Tuesday.

Vijayan, who himself is an LDF candidate from the Dharmadom constituency, claimed that the people are supporting the LDF despite many attempts to derail his government.

“They know what this government has done since 2016 towards the development of the state and for disaster relief,” the CM stated while asserting that the LDF is assured of victory in the Kerala assembly polls.

If that does happen, it will be the first time that a government would be retaining power for a second consecutive term in 40 years.

Industries minister EP Jayarajan and Jose K Mani of the Kerala Congress (M) too echoed Vijayan's sentiment saying that the LDF will script a historic victory in Kerala.

Vijayan also dismissed the talk of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) making any inroads in Kerala during this election.

“We will close the only account that they have in Nemom,” Vijayan said referring to the sole constituency won by the right-wing party in the 2016 polls.

However, BJP's MT Ramesh said that his party will make great strides in this assembly election.

“Kerala will embrace a third political force besides the LDF and the UDF. This election will lay the foundation for BJP here. The people of Kerala will soon realise that our party is capable of many things,” Ramesh noted.

Mullappally Ramachandran

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) Mullappally Ramachandran said the United Democratic Front (UDF) stands a chance to wrest power from the LDF.

“We will score a century,” Mullappally said claiming that the UDF will win 100 of the 140 constituencies in Kerala.

He also lashed against the abuse of power by the state government.

Congress' UDF ally Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) claimed it will win all 16 seats in the Malappuram district.

Ramesh Chennithala

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala too is assured of a triumphant victory for the UDF. He termed the possible victory as Kerala'a verdict on the many corruption charges faced by the government.