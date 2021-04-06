Kerala assembly election: Polling smooth barring minor incidents

Thiruvananthapuram: Barring minor incidents, polling has been progressing smoothly in all the 140 constituencies in Kerala, with over 37 per cent of the electorate exercising their franchise during the first five hours on Tuesday.

Four BJP workers were reportedly injured when CPM activists allegedly took to violence at a booth at Kattaikkonam in the Kazhakkoottam constituency here.

Kazhakkoottam has been witnessing a tight contest with Minister Kadakampally Surendran of the LDF, Dr SS Lal of the UDF and Sobha Surendran of the NDA in the fray. The BJP candidate visited the booth where the alleged incident had taken place.

In Thaliparamba, attempted bogus voting was foiled when the presiding officer of Booth Number 110 sent the man back. UDF alleged that the bogus voter was a CPM worker. In Booth Number 1, a UDF polling agent was assaulted for challenging a vote.

A person trying to cast a duplicate vote was challenged and sent back to Ambalappuzha. The person, wearing a helmet, tried to cast the vote in Booth Number 67. Several names have been duplicated in the electoral rolls.

Meanwhile, polling in Booth Number 54 at Kaniyambatta Panchayat in Kalpetta was temporarily stopped following complaints of EVM malfunctioning. It was alleged that votes pressed against the Congress symbol were recorded as those favouring BJP.

Election officials from the District Collectorate have reached the scene and are checking the EVM. Of the three votes cast in favour of the Congress, the VVPAT machine displayed the Lotus symbol twice and Elephant once.

LDF workers prevented UDF candidate Dharmajan Bolgatty from visiting the polling station in the Balussery constituency. The actor-politician later visited the station at SMMA UP School after a prolonged argument. UDF alleged that it was an attempt to assault the candidate.

In Kottayam, an elderly voter collapsed and died while climbing the stairs to a polling station. The deceased has been identified as Annamma Devassia of Kottaraparambil.