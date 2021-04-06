Malayalam
'Overslept': Kerala poll officer turns up late for duty

Kerala set for Assembly polls on Tuesday
Officials arranging a polling booth at CMS School in Thrissur. Photo: Russell Shahul
Our Correspondent
Published: April 06, 2021 08:15 PM IST
Topic | Kerala Assembly Elections

Thiruvananthapuram: A polling officer in Kerala's Alappuzha failed to turn up on time at his post for Tuesday's Assembly elections, with the excuse that he had overslept. This incident occurred at a booth at Thalavady in Alappuzha.

According to rules, all poll officials had to conduct a mock poll at 5.30am and commence polling at 7am.

But at this polling booth, a key poll official was absent, and the authorities were unable to contact him. Proceedings eventually started after a reserve poll official took over the missing officer's duties.

And when the poll official was finally located, he said that he had overslept and hence was not able to be present on time.

The Alappuzha District Collector has decided to initiate action against the erring poll official.

Polling for the 140-member Kerala Assembly was held on Tuesday.

