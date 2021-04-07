BJP may take note of O Rajagopal's odd remarks

Thiruvananthapuram: O Rajagopal is definitely the odd one out among the BJP leaders in Kerala. Being the first-ever party legislator in the state, the 91-year-old has been always accorded due honour by the public and his party colleagues.

Strangely, his odd remarks in the run-up to the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election has likely stumped political watchers and displeased the BJP rank and file.

Rajagopal, the Nemom MLA, made another nonchalant remark on the voting day, likely upsetting the party lovers in the constituency and other leaders.

When asked about the political scenario in Nemom, Rajagopal replied thus: "I was the Nemom MLA… That's all. No other connection."

Rajagopal gave this peculiar answer after casting his vote at booth number 87 of the Jawahar Nagar LPS School in Kowadiar on Tuesday.

Rajagopal also noted it was not right to hurl stones at the vehicle of Congress candidate K Muraleedharan. The latter's car was targeted apparently by BJP activists in Vellayani the other day.

Earlier, Rajagopal had lauded Muraleedharan as a 'worthy candidate'. He said so while Kummanam Rajasekharan, his peer and party candidate for the Nemom seat in this edition of the state polls, had arrived to call on him.

It is not known Rajagopal, a former Union member, is upset over the imminent end to his brief, but historic, legislative career.

A few of Rajagopal's replies to the questions by media persons on Tuesday.

What about the election?

I have voted for change. As both the fronts have been ruling for a long time, people want to see a change.

The BJP does not have candidates in Thalassery and Guruvayur. For whom will the BJP vote in these constituencies?

I don't know about that…

About the stone-pelting?

It is not right to hurl stones at anyone, especially during election time. There should be mutual respect despite differences of opinion. Stone pelting is not fair.

Wouldn't this incident create an anti-party sentiment among the people?



Who said the party activists hurled the stones? The opponents are making such statements.



K Muraleedharan said that violence was unleashed as the BJP feared defeat in Nemom?



If he is saying so, there would be some reason for it.

