COVID-19: 3,502 new cases in Kerala on Wednesday, 1,955 recover

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala recorded 3,502 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, pushing the caseload to 11,41,092.

As many as 1,955 people were cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 11,08,078.

The active cases touched 31,493, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 60,554 samples were tested and the test positivity rate was 5.78 per cent.

With 16 deaths being reported on Wednesday, the state's death toll has risen to 4,710.

Of the positive cases, 16 were health workers, while 131 had come from outside the state and 3,097 infected through contact. The source of infection of 258 among them is unknown.

No UK returnee has tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

Slack in following COVID appropriate behaviour, a susceptible population and spread of variants could be among the main reasons for the second wave of coronavirus that has hit the country, healthcare experts have said.

District-wise breakup of today's positive cases:

Kozhikode- 550 (530)

Ernakulam- 504 (488)

Thiruvananthapuram- 330 (228)

Kottayam- 300 (279)

Kannur- 287 (227)

Thrissur- 280 (268)

Malappuram- 276 (263)

Kollam- 247 (234)

Palakkad- 170 (73

Alappuzha- 157 (148)

Kasaragod- 116 (103)

Pathanamthitta- 111 (95)

Idukki- 92 (87)

Wayanad- 82 (74)

District-wise breakup of recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram- 174

Kollam- 117

Pathanamthitta- 70

Alappuzha- 139

Kottayam- 230

Idukki- 31

Ernakulam- 125

Thrissur- 175

Palakkad- 69

Malappuram- 260

Kozhikode- 273

Wayanad- 48

Kannur- 169

Kasaragod- 75

Testing and quarantine

A total of 1,52,13 people are under observation in various districts. Of these, 1,47,208 are under home or institutional quarantine and 4,928 are in hospitals.

796 people were admitted in hospitals on Wednesday.

So far, 1,35,14,740 samples (including the augmented sample) have been sent for testing.

On Wednesday, three more regions have been converted into hotspots and four have been excluded from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 361 in the state.