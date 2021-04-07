CPM offices in Kannur set on fire hours after Mansoor's funeral

Kannur: Various CPM offices in Kannur have been attacked and set on fire by unidentified assailants late in the evening on Wednesday. Peringathur local committee office and Panoor town branch committee were attacked after the funeral procession of Muslim league worker Mansoor, who was killed near Koothuparamba on Tuesday.

Some of the shops nearby were also destroyed. The attacks have raised concern in the politically sensitive district.

A huge police force has now been deployed in the area.

Meanwhile, Kannur collector TV Subash has called for a meeting on Thursday with all stakeholders to maintain peace in the area.

As soon as the voting ended in Kerala on Tuesday night, violence broke out at Kannur - the strongest bastion of the CPM - between the Left workers and members of the Indian Union Muslim League that led to the death of Mansoor. His brother Muhsin, who was also attacked, is now being treated at a hospital in Kozhikode. Muhsin said the assailants, about 20 of them, asked for their names before attacking them. A crude bomb was thrown at the brothers injuring them. The autopsy report cites the cause of death was due to the bomb blast.

One of the attackers, who is a CPM member, was caught and was handed over to the police. Ten other suspects have been identified, the city police commissioner R Elango said.

While IUML alleged that the ruling CPI(M) was behind the killing of Mansoor, the Left party dismissed the charge and took a stand that it was not a political murder.

However, putting the ruling party in a fix, police on Wednesday said it was suspected to be a political murder. Elango, who visited the crime scene, said the investigation is going on and the prime focus is to nab all the accused at the earliest.

"We suspect it to be a political murder. The investigation is going on and so we cannot come to a final conclusion at this stage. We are probing the conspiracy angle also," he told reporters here.

The Kuthuparambu Assembly constituency witnessed a spirited poll battle between the CPI(M) led Left candidate - KP Mohanan of the Loktantrik Janata Dal and the IUML candidate P Abdulla, while the BJP has fielded C Sadanandan.