What are the reasons for postponing Kerala Rajya Sabha elections, HC asks EC

Kochi: The Election Commission assured the Kerala High Court on Wednesday that the notification for the Rajya Sabha polls in Kerala will be issued before the expiry of the term of the three MPs.

MPs from Kerala - Abdul Wahab (IUML), K K Ragesh(CPM) and Vayalar Ravi (Congress) will retire on April 21.

The Court, which recorded the submission made by the EC, however, directed it to file a statement disclosing the reasons based on which it was decided to postpone the Rajya Sabha elections for the three seats.

The court gave the direction after counsel for the petitioners - Kerala Legislative Assembly and CPM – pointed out that the Election Commission has not cited the reason why it has kept in abeyance proceedings for the proposed election to three vacancies.

The case has been posted for further hearing on Friday.

In their pleas, the State Legislative Assembly and ruling CPM in the state, challenged the EC's decision to keep in abeyance proceedings for the proposed election to three vacancies from the state in the Rajya Sabha.

The elections to the three seats from Kerala falling vacant was to be held on April 12.

The poll panel had initially announced that the elections for the three seats will be held on April 12 but later the commission said it is being kept in abeyance following a communication received from the Union Ministry of Law and Justice.

According to the rules, the Rajya Sabha elections can be conducted only 19 days after the notification is issued.

The results of the just concluded Assembly elections in the state are set to be announced on May 2. If the election commission delays the notification, the current set of MLAs would not be able to vote in the Rajya Sabha elections.

(with PTI inputs)