Koothuparamba killing: Mansoor's death due to bomb blast, hints autopsy report

Kannur: The death of a Muslim League worker near Koothuparamba in Kannur district on the election day occurred due to bomb blast, Manorama News reported citing notes from the autopsy report.

The injury below the left leg's knee caused by the blast was the cause of death, it stated.

One of the assailants, a CPI(M) worker, was taken into custody and 10 other suspects have been identified, the city police commissioner R Elango said.

Mansoor and his brother Muhsin were hacked by a group of assailants after a bomb was thrown at their house around midnight on Tuesday. Muhsin, who is being treated for his injuries in a hospital in Kozhikode, said the assailants, about 20 of them, asked for their names before attacking them.

The arrested suspect, Shinos, is the brothers' neighbour.

Mansoor's body was handed over to the family on Wednesday by officials after completing the legal procedures.

'Politically motivated'

Mansoor's murder was politically motivated, Elango said.

Elango said that the police would look into the allegation raised by the victim's family that the murder was planned ahead. The commissioner inspected the scene of crime and said that a special team would be formed to conduct the investigation into the attack.

Minor clash snowballed into a full-blown attack

The attack was the culmination of disputes between political party activists during the election. CPI(M ) workers objected to the Muslim League workers giving a ride to voters to the polling booths. Though the differences were ironed out by mid-day, they later snowballed into a full-blown attack. A bomb was thrown at Mansoor's house before hacking him and his brother. Mansoor died in a hospital in Kozhikode around dawn.

Mansoor's father Mustafa said that his younger son was hacked to death in front of him. A group of people forced his older son out of his house at night and hacked the younger son when he tried to save his brother, he said.

Mustafa said that he was a CPI(M) sympathiser and his son was not an active member of any party. He said he sustained injuries to his legs when the bomb was thrown at the house. The police have seized four motorbikes and a knife the gang left behind.

The Muslim League said that the violence was perpetrated by the CPI(M). The Muslim League and its allies in the United Democratic Front have called for a hartal in Koothuparamba on Wednesday.

CPI(M) district secretary M V Jayarajan said that the party had no role to play in the murder. "The killers must be brought before the law and measures should be taken to contain the violence," Jayarajan told Manorama News.