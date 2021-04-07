Koothuparamba killing politically motivated, say police

Kannur: The murder of a Muslim League worker near Koothuparamba in Kannur district on the election day was politically motivated, the city police commissioner has said. One of the assailants, a CPI(M) worker, was taken into custody and 10 other suspects have been identified, R Elango said.

Mansoor and his brother Muhsin were hacked by a group of assailants after a bomb was thrown at their house around midnight on Tuesday. Muhsin, who is being treated for his injuries in a hospital in Kozhikode, said the assailants, about 20 of them, asked for their names before attacking them.

The arrested suspect, Shinos, is the brothers' neighbour.

Elango said that the police would look into the allegation raised by the victim's family that the murder was planned ahead. The commissioner inspected the scene of crime and said that a special team would be formed to conduct the investigation into the attack.

Kannur City Police Commissioner R Elango

Minor clash snowballed into a full-blown attack

The attack was the culmination of disputes between political party activists during the election. CPI(M ) workers objected to the Muslim League workers giving a ride to voters to the polling booths. Though the differences were ironed out by mid-day, they later snowballed into a full-blown attack. A bomb was thrown at Mansoor's house before hacking him and his brother. Mansoor died in a hospital in Kozhikode around dawn.

Mansoor's father Mustafa said that his younger son was hacked to death in front of him. A group of people forced his older son out of his house at night and hacked the younger son when he tried to save his brother, he said.

Mustafa said that he was a CPI(M) sympathiser and his son was not an active member of any party. He said he sustained injuries to his legs when the bomb was thrown at the house. The police have seized four motorbikes and a knife the gang left behind.

The Muslim League said that the violence was perpetrated by the CPI(M). The Muslim League and its allies in the United Democratic Front have called for a hartal in Koothuparamba on Wednesday.

Mansoor and his father Mustafa

'No role in murder'

CPI(M) district secretary M V Jayarajan said that the party had no role to play in the murder. "The killers must be brought before the law and measures should be taken to contain the violence," Jayarajan told Manorama News.

CPI(M) acting state secretary A Vijayaraghavan also rejected claims that the murder was politically motivated.

Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala said the attack was part of a wider campaign by the CPI(M) against the UDF. He said the communist party had launched a campaign of violence for fear of failure. He also demanded repolling in Taliparamba and alleged booth capturing in the CPI(M) stronghold.