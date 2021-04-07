Nearly 75% polling in Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll

Malappuram: High polling was recorded in the Malappuram Lok Sabha bypoll held along with the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election on Tuesday.

The Lok Sabha constituency recorded 74.53 per cent polling as per the polling data received till 8.30 pm on Tuesday.

A change in the poll percentage is expected when the final figures are compiled on Wednesday. The poll percentage was 75.49 per cent in the 2019 general election.

UDF candidate M P Abdusamad Samadani of the Indian Union Muslim League cast his vote at the Kottakal Ammapara LP School. LDF candidate V P Sanu came with his parents and wife to vote at the Pandikasala Hayathul Islam Madarasa booth at Valanchery.

NDA candidate A P Abdullakutty returned to his constituency after casting his vote along with his wife Dr Rosina at the Radhavilasom School in Kannur.

The legislative assembly constituencies Vallikunnu, Vengara, Malappuram, Manjeri, Perinthalmanna, Mankada fall within the Malappuram Lok Sabha constituency.