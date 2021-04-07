Political spat erupts in Kuravilangad as man dies after gulping toxic liquid

Kuravilangad: A political blame game has commenced over the death of a 58-year-old labourer on the voting day in Kerala apparently after inadvertently consuming a chemical substance.

The United Democratic Front alleged that hooch was distributed by the rival camp to influence voters as soon it was reported that a Kadaplamattom resident named Raveendran died.

UDF candidate Mons Joseph demanded an inquiry into the death of Raveendran. He alleged that there were complaints that illicit liquor and money were being distributed in the Kadaplamattom area by the LDF.

However, LDF candidate Stephen George of the Kerala Congress (Mani) said that Mons Joseph was levelling baseless allegations fearing election defeat from the constituency.

Mons Joseph belongs to the Joseph faction of the Kerala Congress (Mani).

What exactly happened

Preliminary reports say Raveendran had gulped a bottled liquid kept in the poultry farm belonging to the leader of the Kerala Youth Front, a frontal organisation of the Kerala Congress (Mani) party.

The police said that Raveendran had mistaken the chemical for liquor and consumed it.

The incident took place at 10.10 am on Tuesday after he cast his vote at St Antony's School booth at Kadaplamattom. Thereafter, Raveendran reportedly went to the poultry farm located on the plot of the Youth Front leader and consumed the chemical.

After hearing his cries the people living in the neighbourhood rushed to the poultry farm and took Raveendran to a hospital in Kidangoor. However, his life could not be saved.

The UDF raised suspicion about the death as the man had taken the drink at the property of a person belonging to the opposing political camp. Though the police, forensic experts carried out an inspection on the poultry farm, they could not locate illicit liquor.

The property has been sealed by the police.

The cremation of Raveendran will take place later. He leaves behind his wife Swapna and children Revathy and Ranjith.