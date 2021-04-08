Detailed hearing on ED plea against Crime Branch today

Kochi: The High Court of Kerala on Wednesday deferred to Thursday the hearing on a petition by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to quash a Crime Branch first information report registered against its officials for allegedly forcing a gold smuggling accused to implicate the chief minister and two other leaders.

Justice V G Arun deferred the hearing after recording the government’s assurance that no further action would be initiated against the ED till Thursday.

The case was based on a petition by P Radhakrishnan, ED Deputy Director. He sought the quashing of the case registered after Sandeep Nair, the third accused in the diplomatic channel gold smuggling case, had said that the ED had threatened him to name the chief minister.

The petition was filed even as the court was to take up for hearing another plea for quashing the First Information Report (FIR) registered after Swapna Suresh, another key accused in the smuggling case, also accused the ED of forcing her to implicate the chief minister.

The court will hear both the petitions simultaneously on Thursday. Sandeep Nair had written a letter from the prison saying he was under ED pressure to name the chief minister in the smuggling case.

Following Nair’s letter, Advocate Sunil Kumar lodged a complaint with the State police chief. The Crime Branch unit in Alappuzha filed the case based on the complaint.

Appearing for the plaintiff, Solicitor General Thushar Mehta requested a stay on the second FIR since the first case based on Swapna Suresh’s statement was under the consideration of the court. Mehta also argued that the two FIRs contained the same allegations, and hence won’t stand in a court of law.

The ED has also requested the quashing of a March 31 Sessions Court order allowing the State police to question Nair and record his statement. Opposing, Senior Government Pleader Suman Chakravarthy submitted that the cases involved different topics and incidents.

Swapna Suresh and Sandeep Nair in NIA custody after they were arrested from Bengaluru on July 11, 2019. File photo: Manorama

ED demands Central security to accused

The Enforcement Directorate has demanded central forces security to the accused in the gold smuggling case. It also sought a CBI probe.

Customs to quiz Speaker today

The Customs (Preventive Wing) is slated to question Kerala Legislative Assembly Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan in the currency smuggling case on Thursday morning.

The Speaker has been served a notice, asking him to be present at the Preventive Commissionerate here at 11am. Customs officials felt that Sreeramakrishnan would appear since he had not requested them for another date.

Earlier, citing his busy election schedule, the Speaker had expressed his inability to appear before the Customs.

The currency case pertains to the alleged transfer of USD 1.90 lakh to Cairo, Egypt, via Muscat by Khaled Mohamed Ali Shoukry, former head of UAE Consulate’s finance wing.