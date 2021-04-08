Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan tests positive for COVID-19, will be shifted to Kozhikode MCH

Thiruvananthapuram/Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, days after her daughter and son-in-law were found infected. The CM, who is asymptomatic, will be shifted to the Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode.

Pinarayi had received the first dose of Covid vaccine on March 3. He is yet to revive the second shot.

Pinarayi had extensively travelled across the state as part of the electioneering for the Assembly polls which was held on April 6.

His daughter Veena Vijayan's samples had returned positive on Tuesday. Veena cast her vote in the Kerala assembly elections on Tuesday wearing a PPE kit. The day after, her husband and LDF candidate for Beypore constituency P A Mohammed Riyas also tested positive for the infection. Both are under treatment at the Kozhikdoe MCH.