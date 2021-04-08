Kerala's COVID-19 numbers continue to soar; 4,353 new cases on Thursday

Kerala's COVID-19 numbers continue to soar with 4,353 new infections being reported on Thursday after testing 63,901 samples. The test positivity rate rose to 6.81% as the number of active patients rose to 33,621.

The state recorded 2,205 recoveries too in the past 24 hours.

Of the new infections, 3,858 had contracted the virus through contact while 173 had come from outside the state. Among the contact cases, the source of infection of 297 is yet to be traced.

The state has reported 11,48,947 COVID-19 infections so far. Of this, 11,10,283 recovered.

Eighteen COVID deaths too were confirmed. With this, COVID death toll rose to 4,728.

Though more deaths were reported, the state is yet to ascertain them as COVID deaths. Tests are underway at the National Institute of Virology in Alappuzha.

Twenty-five health workers too contracted the virus on the day - 6 in Kannur; 4 each in Kollam, Kottayam and Kasaragod; 2 each in Ernakulam and Palakkad; 1 each in Thiruvananthapuram, Pathanamthitta and Kozhikode.

Here's the break-up of today's positive cases:

Ernakulam - 654 (617 contact cases)

Kozhikode - 453 (439)

Thiruvananthapuram - 444 (329)

Thrissur - 393 (384)

Malappuram - 359 (343)

Kannur - 334 (252)

Kottayam - 324 (290)

Kollam - 279 (274)

Alappuzha - 241 (236)

Kasaragod - 234 (211)

Palakkad - 190 (81)

Wayanad - 176 (166)

Pathanamthitta - 147 (125)

Idukki - 125 (111)

Recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram - 143

Kollam - 206

Pathanamthitta - 82

Alappuzha - 119

Kottayam - 165

Idukki - 39

Ernakulam - 137

Thrissur - 202

Palakkad - 60

Malappuram - 249

Kozhikode - 391

Wayanad - 37

Kannur - 227

Kasaragod - 148

Testing and Quarantine

Till Thursday, 1,35,78,641 samples (including routine, airport surveillance, pooled sentinel, CBNAAT, TrueNAT, CLIA and antigen assay) were sent for testing.

A total of 1,55,683 people are under observation across the state. Of them, 1,50,535 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,148 are in hospital. A total of 759 were admitted in hospitals on Thursday

Four regions have been designated as hotspots while two were removed from the list taking the total number of hotspots to 363.