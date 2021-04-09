Air India Express flight makes precautionary landing soon after takeoff from Karipur

Kozhikode: An Air India Express flight to Kuwait, which took off from the Karipur airport on Friday morning with 17 passengers and six crew made a "precautionary" landing shortly after take-off after a fire alarm went off in the cargo section, airport sources said.

Airport Director-in charge, Muhammed Sahid told PTI that all the passengers and crew on board the flight IX 393 are safe. The flight had taken off at 08.38am and landed safely by 9.11am.

After the alarm went off, the pilot chose to return and the aircraft landed safely, AIE sources said, adding on investigation, it was found that it was a false alarm.

The aircraft is still under investigation and alternate arrangements are being made for the passengers.