Bank manager found hanging inside office; stress forced her to kill self, says note

Koothuparambu: The branch manager of Canara Bank located at Thokkilangadi here in Kannur district was found hanging inside the office premises.

The body of Branch Manager K Swapna, 38, was found on Friday morning. Swapna's body was first seen by another woman employee who arrived at 9 am.

A diary note states she took own life owing to work-related mental stress.

Swapna was residing at Nirmalagiri Kootikunnu, near Koothuparambu, with other family members. She originally belonged to Mullekara at Mannuthi in Thrissur district. Her husband had passed away a year ago. The couple has two children.

Swapna's body was sent to Thalassery General Hospital for autopsy.

Koothuparambu ACP KG suresh and SI K T Sandeep inspected the spot and CCTV images.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)