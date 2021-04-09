Bank manager found hanging inside office; stress forced her to kill self, says note

Our Correspondent
Published: April 09, 2021 02:05 PM IST

Koothuparambu: The branch manager of Canara Bank located at Thokkilangadi here in Kannur district was found hanging inside the office premises.

The body of Branch Manager K Swapna, 38, was found on Friday morning. Swapna's body was first seen by another woman employee who arrived at 9 am.

A diary note states she took own life owing to work-related mental stress.

RELATED ARTICLES

Swapna was residing at Nirmalagiri Kootikunnu, near Koothuparambu, with other family members. She originally belonged to Mullekara at Mannuthi in Thrissur district. Her husband had passed away a year ago. The couple has two children.

Swapna's body was sent to Thalassery General Hospital for autopsy.

Koothuparambu ACP KG suresh and SI K T Sandeep inspected the spot and CCTV images.

(Suicide is not a solution to any problem. Seek the help of psychiatrist, if needed. Helpline numbers: 1056, 0471- 2552056)

MORE IN KERALA