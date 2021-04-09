'Billy' to miss Vaiga's voice, her father Sanu Mohan still elusive

Kochi: The untimely death of Vaiga has shocked the cast and crew of an upcoming movie, Billy, in which she had portrayed one of the three main characters.

'Billy' by debutant director Shamon Navrang is one among the quintet being readied under the common title, Chithrahaar, narrates the story of three girls. Four directors are involved in the series being produced by IMP Production.

Navrang recalled Vaiga as a bubbly and confident girl, who dreamt of making it big in movies. She had even suggested a screen name for herself, the director said, adding that she was dear to everyone in the set.

The girl was to complete dubbing for the movie when she was found dead in the River Muttar on March 21. The girl and her father Sanu Mohan were last seen leaving their flat in Sree Gokulam Harmonia at Kangarappady, Kakkanad, the previous night.

Police are still searching for the man. Though CCTV visuals confirmed Mohan's car crossing over to Tamil Nadu via Walayar, police are yet to confirm if he was in the vehicle.

Investigators, however, found that Mohan, hailing from Trikkunnapuzha in Alappuzha, has been facing charges of financial fraud involving crores of rupees. The Maharashtra police said he had fled Pune with Rs 11.5 crore five years ago. Mohan has a case registered against him in Pune.

Earlier, blood stains were found in Mohan's flat. Police have confirmed that the blood was not that of Vaiga, though security guards had deposed seeing the man carrying the girl wrapped in a blanket to his car.

Vaiga’s post-mortem examination report that cited drowning as the cause of the girl’s death, did not mention any injuries or signs of sexual assault.

Investigators are not ruling out the possibility that the girl might have harmed in the flat itself. Police are also probing if Mohan had endangered his daughter’s life before fleeing the State. It is also not known if someone else from outside had visited the flat on that fateful night.

The Thrikkakara police had visited Chennai hoping to find Mohan in that city. Police suspect that he might have sold his car to scrap dealers. Investigators are not ruling out the possibility of the man fleeing the country on a fake passport since the original one has been confiscated.

Police, however, are not taking any chances. They have issued a lookout circular against Mohan to prevent him from leaving the country.