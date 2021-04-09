5,063 new COVID cases in Kerala after 63,240 tests on Friday

Kerala reported 2,357 new COVID cases and 2,475 recoveries on Friday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state fell to 36,185.

So far, 11,12,758 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 4,463 contracted the virus through contact while 162 came from outside the state.

Twenty-five are healthcare workers.

A total of 63,240 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,36,41,881 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 8.01.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Kannur districts reported the most cases - 715, 607 and 478 respectively.

Twenty-two COVID deaths too were confirmed on Friday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,750.

There are currently 1,60,181 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,54,726 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,455 are in hospitals.