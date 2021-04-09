Kerala police on the lookout for man accused of fraud, sexual harassment

Kochi: A woman from Thrissur has lodged a complaint against a man who she said tricked her into having sex with him and giving him her gold. The police are considering the possibility of issuing a lookout notice against Tiju George Thomas, aged 33, from Melookkara near Kozhencherry in Pathanamthitta. He faced a similar accusation in Malaysia in 2013.

The complainant said that she met Thomas through a matrimonial website. She said he molested her in a resort and forced her into unnatural sex inside a car.

The woman had filed her complaint at the Ernakulam South police station but the case was transferred to the Panangad police since the alleged act was done in a private resort in Kumbalam.

Thomas led the woman to believe that he was a widower working as a pilot abroad, according to the complaint. The woman said that she agreed to marry him in December and he wanted the wedding to take place within a month.

Meanwhile, he invited her to the resort where he was celebrating his birthday with some friends. There he sexually abused her, she said. She also said that he later forced her to an unnatural sexual act inside a car. When she said she was going to file a complaint, he threatened suicide by slashing his vein.

The woman said that she later came to know that her fiancé was married to another woman and was expecting a baby. She went to the police along with her mother and filed a complaint but the police had not taken any action for months. She believes that the man's father, who had called her up to offer money as compensation, was pulling strings to thwart any police action.

The complainant lost her father at an early age. She has been living with her mother and grandmother. She said that she gave him 25 sovereigns of gold when he said he had to repay a bank loan. He later returned 10 sovereigns only after she threatened to file a complaint. The police said Thomas was absconding.

He was found to have been faced similar accusations in Malaysia. Malaysian media reported that Thomas arrested in Kuala Lumpur on December 3, 2013 on a complaint by a 30-year-old woman. He told her that he was bank manager and a restaurateur and compelled her to part with money. She grew suspicious eventually and complained to the police.

The Kuala Lumpur police also found that he had tried to trick a 29-year-old woman in the city. His modus operandi was similar. He would strike a friendship with the women and tell them pitiful stories about himself before asking them to bail him out of crises.

He had claimed that he needed about Rs 2 lakh to renew the work permits of his employees if he were to stay in the country. The police had issued an appeal towards any others who might have fallen victims to the fraud.