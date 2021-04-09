Lok Ayukta rules Jaleel unfit to remain minister in a relative appointment case

The Lok Ayukta on Friday said that higher education minister KT Jaleel did not deserve to continue as minister.

The Lok Ayukta, in its order, said that the "allegations of abuse of power, favouritism, nepotism and violation of the oath of office have been substantiated against the minister". The issue related to Jaleel's decision to appoint KT Adeeb, his relative, to the post of the general manager of Kerala State Minorities Development Finance Corporation (KSMDFC).

"The action was taken by him (KT Jaleel) to change the qualifications for the post of general manager in the Corporation to add 'B Tech with PGDBA' also as qualification for the post of general manager was to fit Adeeb, who is his second cousin, into the job," the order, issued by Lok Ayukta Justice Cyriac Joseph and Upa Lok Ayukta Justice Harun-Ul-Rashid, said. Originally, only MBA was required. The order said that the minister's direction to add to the post's original qualification "was without any proposal or suggestion from the Corporation."

"Had it not been for the change in the qualification, Adeeb would not have been eligible for the post," the order said.

The order also refuted the minister's earlier assertion that Adeeb was selected after many candidates were found unsuitable. In fact, Adeeb, who was working in the South Indian Bank, had earlier failed to attend an interview for the post of general manager. But two years later, when no applications were formally invited, Adeeb applied for the post to the managing director, who in turn forwarded the application to the minority affairs minister KT Jaleel.

"In spite of the objection pointed out against his deputation, the minister directed to issue an order of appointment in favour of Adeeb," the Lok Ayukta order said. It also noted that "other eligible candidates" were denied the opportunity to apply for the post.

"This amounted to favouritism and nepotism and also lack of integrity in his capacity as minister," the order said.

The issue was first raised by Muslim League general secretary PK Firoz. After the appointment snowballed into a major crisis, Adeeb quit and rejoined his parent organisation, South Indian Bank.