Mansoor murder: Crime Branch begins probe, suspects political animosity behind attack

Panoor: A 15-member special Crime Branch squad has begun probe into the murder of 21-year-old Youth League activist Mansoor in a clash that ensued soon after the voting to the Kerala Assembly Election on April 6.

Kannur Crime Branch DySP K Ismail has been entrusted with the investigation, City Police Commissioner R Ilango said on Thursday.

This team will also investigate the violent incidents that took place after the murder.

Meanwhile, the police claimed Mansoor was a victim of a planned murder with political intent. This is mentioned in the remand report of DYFI worker K Shinod, who has been arrested.

The Thalassery judicial first-class magistrate court has remanded Shinod for 14 days. Of the 25 accused in the case, 11 have been identified.

The accused in the case are absconding and would be nabbed soon, the police said.

The police have found one of the lethal weapons used by assailants from the crime spot, the report said.

According to the report, political animosity led to the murder. Muslim League worker P Muhasin was assaulted and hacked with a sword by a group of assailants, causing grievous injuries. His younger brother Mansoor tried to stop the assault but came under attack. A bomb was also hurled at them. Though he was taken to the hospital, Mansoor died due to bleeding early on the next day, as per the report.

Mansoor's brother Muhasin had handed over the names and other details of the CPM activists, allegedly involved in the case. However, the police did not make any arrests even 40 hours after the murder. Protesting this, the UDF boycotted a peace meet taht was called on Thursday.

Youth League presses for release of arrested

Seeking the release of its activists who were taken into custody over the violence the other day, Youth League workers laid siege to a police vehicle at the Chokli police station. Four of the 14 who were in custody were let off, diffusing the tense situation. Ten who were produced in court were remanded.