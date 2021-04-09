Death threat against poet Murukan Kattakkada, probe on

Thiruvananthapuram: Poet and lyricist Murugan Kattakkada received a threat to his life for using the word 'Marxism' in a poem, 'Manushyanaavanam (Be Human)'.

In separate complaints lodged with the rural police chief and cybercell here, the poet said he had been continuously receiving the threat and abuses over the phone.

The poem, penned for the movie, 'Choppu (Red)', was widely used in the Left Democratic Front’s poll campaign. The anonymous caller termed the usage of ‘Marxism’ in the poem unnecessary.

The poet said the caller threatened to subject him to brutality at his home. Police are monitoring the number from which the calls were made.

Meanwhile, several organizations, including DYFI, and leaders have condemned the calls and came out in solidarity with the poet.