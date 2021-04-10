Full bottle liquor out of stock, clients lose out Rs 40 buying 2 pints instead

Thiruvanathapuram: Widespread shortage of full bottle liquor has been reported from the outlets of the Kerala State Beverages Corporation Limited (BEVCO).

The state monopoly claims liquor maufacturers are not supplying the 750 ml bottles to its warehouses. The move could have been brought about by the planned replacement of plastic bottles with glass bottles from March 1.

However, the stocks have run out of 750 ml bottles of most popular brands even two months after the shortage was first observed. Such brands include OPR, Honey Bee and Classic Grand.

The public who arrive to buy the full bottles are being offered two half bottles of 375 ml each, popularly referred to as pint. In such cases the customer takes a knock of Rs 40 altogether.

The shortage has been reported since February.

It is even alleged the adoption of liquor bottles made of glass is intended to benefit manufacturers.

Liquor manufacturers, meanwhile, claim the required 1 litre glass bottles are in short supply. The layoffs in the industry has hit production in glass industries, they reason.

Liquor in glass bottles are set to cost Rs 10 to Rs 20 more.

The Beverages Corporation has its own troubles apart from operational difficulties brought about by the reduction in the number of personnel at the outlets.

The overtime payment for employees manning the outlets is delayed. The wages of cleaning staff too is pending.