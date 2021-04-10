Chief Secretary's sister dies a day after car-lorry collision on NH Bypass

Kozhikode: Kerala Chief Secretary V P Joy's sister Celine V Peter, 55, died on Friday, a day after a car-lorry collision here.

A lorry had rammed Celine's car on the NH Bypass near Koodathumpara at Pantheeramkavu around 6.45pm on Thursday. The accident happened while she was heading to the Star Care Hospital in Kozhikode to be with her daughter who had given birth three days ago.

Celine had been with her daughter and the grandchild at the hospital. She left for her home at Ramanattukara on Thursday afternoon to take food and clothes. She was returning to the hospital when the accident happened.

The lorry, with a Tamil Nadu registration, rammed the car after overtaking an autorickshaw, the eyewitnesses said.

Only Celine was in the car and she was seriously injured in the head-on collision. Though she was admitted to the hospital, she died during the wee hours of Friday.

Celine worked as the assistant general manager in the operations wing of the Kozhikode airport.

Her husband O V Maxis, a Wayanad native, is the joint general manager at the Air Traffic Control centre at the Kozhikode airport.

Celine's mortal remains were first taken to the hospital, where her daughter has been admitted, and then to the residence at Meppadi in Wayanad by 2.40pm on Friday.

The funeral was held at the St Thomas Orthodox Church, Thrikkaipetta, on Friday.

Her children are Dr Aneeshya and (late) Dalin Maxis. Arun is her son-in-law.

Joy took charge as the 47th Chief Secretary of Kerala in February.