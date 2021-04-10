6,194 new COVID cases in Kerala after 61,957 tests on Saturday

Kerala reported 6,194 new COVID cases and 2,584 recoveries on Saturday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 39,778.

So far, 11,15,342 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 5,596 contracted the virus through contact while 171 came from outside the state.

Twenty-three are healthcare workers.

A total of 61,957 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,37,03,838 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 10.

Ernakulam, Kozhikode and Thiruvananthapuram districts reported the most cases - 977, 791 and 550 respectively.

Seventeen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Saturday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,767.

There are currently 1,64,894 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,58,988 are under home or institutional quarantine while 5,906 are in hospitals.

Here's the break-up of today's cases:

Ernakulam 977 (contact cases - 956)

Kozhikode 791(778)

Thiruvananthapuram 550 (398)

Malappuram 549 (528)

Thrissur 530 (509)

Kannur 451 (357)

Alappuzha 392 (385)

Kottayam 376 (349)

Kollam 311 (301)

Palakkad 304 (140)

Kasaragod 286 (260)

Pathanamthitta 256 (228)

Idukki 230 (220)

Wayanad 191 (187)

Here's the break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 247

Kollam 232

Pathanamthitta 51

Alappuzha 129

Kottayam 160

Idukki 95

Ernakulam 139

Thrissur 218

Palakkad 205

Malappuram 304

Kozhikode 301

Wayanad 71

Kannur 278

Kasaragod 154