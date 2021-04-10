Shortage of COVID-19 vaccine hits preventive measures in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala is facing a severe shortage of COVID-19 vaccine, which has affected the vaccination camps being organised across the state. According to the authorities, there was a lack of enough stocks in all districts.

Meanwhile, it is pointed out that the shortage was caused due to the widespread distribution of the vaccine in the mega camps organised with the support of local bodies. The stocks to replace the vaccines administered at the camps are yet to arrive, leading to the present situation. According to the authorities, they would not be able to continue the vaccine camps with the available stock. At the same time, the state officials are awaiting the next consignment of the vaccine from the Central government by April 20.

The shortage is acute in Thiruvananthapuram, where 30,000 doses are administered every day. At present, a mere 15,000 doses are in stock, said a medical professional. A similar situation exists in all other districts, he added.

Even though it was decided to vaccinate the entire population above 45 years of age within a month, the shortage has hampered this drive. With the daily COVID-19 cases estimated to cross the figure of 10,000 in a week, the desperate state authorities have urged the Centre to dispatch the vaccine at the earliest.

'Centre has mismanaged'

Congress president Sonia Gandhi accused the Centre on Saturday of "mismanaging" the COVID situation and creating a vaccine shortage in the country by exporting it, as she called for cancelling all public gatherings and poll rallies in view of the rising number of coronavirus cases.

Addressing a virtual meeting with the chief ministers of the Congress-ruled states and ministers of the party in states where it is in power in alliance with others, she said the priority should be to test, track and vaccinate.

Rahul Gandhi expressed concern over the second wave of COVID-19 hitting the country.

He urged the government to look at new mutations, which are the source of the second wave, and called for joining hands and energies, instead of complacency and premature victories.

In another swipe at the Centre, he said the government should give people "jobs and jabs" instead of indulging in rhetoric.

Second wave

Kerala continued to witness a steep surge in COVID-19 cases with 6,194 cases being reported on Saturday as the active cases crossed 39,000 and the toll mounted to 4,767 with 17 more deaths.

India saw a record 1,45,384 fresh cases with 794 more fatalities as the COVID-19 tally climbed to 1,32,05,926, the health ministry said on Saturday. The number of active cases has breached the 10-lakh mark again after around six-and-a-half months, while the death toll due to the viral disease has gone up to 1,68,436.