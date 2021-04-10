Mansoor murder case: CPI(M) in a spot as 11 of its activists named in FIR, critical evidence found

Kannur: In a major embarrassment to the ruling CPI(M), its 11 workers have been named in the First Information Report (FIR) registered by the Kerala Police over the killing of Youth League activist Mansoor in Koothuparamba a few days ago. All the accused are either activists of the CPI(M) or its youth wing DYFI.

Apart from Shinos, who is already in custody, the FIR names Ratheesh, Sangeeth, Sreerag, Suhail, Sajeevan, Ashwanth, Sasi, Sumesh, Jabir and Nasar.

Ratheesh was found dead on Friday in an isolated area at Chekkiad in Kerala's Kozhikode district. Ratheesh and Shinos were neighbours of the victim.

CPI(M) has been trying to distance itself from the accused in the case. Terming the murder as unfortunate, CPI(M) district secretary of Kannur M V Jayarajan had earlier said that the murder was carried out without the knowledge of the party and the party would not protect any workers involved in the crime.

Mohsin was the target: FIR

The investigators have also found that the assailants' target was Mohsin, brother of the slain Mansoor.

Youth League worker Paral Mansoor, 21, was hacked to death after the gang hurled bomb at the brothers late on April 6, soon after the voting for the Legisaltive Assembly election in Kerala.

Mohsin escaped with injuries.

The FIR says the accused hurled bomb at Mansoor and Mohsin with the intent to kill Mansoor.

According to sources, K Suhail, who is a DYFI local leader and a friend of DYFI regional treasurer Akash Thillankeri, is suspected to be the brain behind the murder. Akash was an accused in the murder of Youth Congress leader S L Shuhaib, Mattannur Youth Congress block secretary, in 2018.

Recovered phone offers crucial evidence

Meanwhile, the police have found crucial information linking CPI(M) workers with the murder from Shinos' phone, found at the scene of crime. Investigators have also found that the weapons used in the crime were arranged through WhatsApp communication.

Police have found that Shinos had contacted Suhail and Sreerag multiple times over the phone. The phone has been handed over to the police cyber cell for further investigation.

Police have collected the visuals from CCTVs from nearby areas in the hope of retrieving more information on the movements of the assailants.

Meanwhile, Chokli police inspector C K Subhash, who initially led the probe, handed the case over to Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police Ismail.

The officer said the probe is in the initial stage and two teams are searching for the suspects who had gone into hiding after the incident.