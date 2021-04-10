Heist near Technocity! Gang waylays jeweller's car, flees with 100 sovereigns gold

Pothencode, Thiruvananthapuram: An unidentified gang attacked and robbed nearly 100 sovereigns of gold from a jeweller in Thiruvananthapuram. Maharashtra native Sampath, 47, and his driver Arun were injured in the attack and another person has been abducted.

The incident happened near the Technocity at Pallipuram around 8 pm on Saturday. The gang intercepted their car, broke the windshield, threw chilli powder on their faces and hacked them. Sampath suffered injuries to his hand.

The gang then forced Arun to enter their car and assaulted him again. He was then dropped off near Vavarambalam at Pothencode.

Sampath told the police that a relative, Lakshmana, who was also in the car, was missing.

They were taking the gold ornaments to jewellery in Attingal. Exactly 788gm gold was to be delivered here.

A police team led by Attingal DySP R S Hari has begun the investigation.