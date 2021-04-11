6,986 new COVID cases in Kerala after 65,003 tests on Sunday

Kerala reported 6,986 new COVID cases and 2,358 recoveries on Sunday.

With this, the number of active COVID cases in the state rose to 44,389.

So far, 11,17,700 have been cured of the virus.

Of the new cases, 6,258 contracted the virus through contact while 197 came from outside the state.

Twenty-seven are healthcare workers.

A total of 65,003 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

So far, 1,37,68,841 samples have been sent for testing.

The test positivity rate, i.e. the number of people likely to contract the virus in a group of 100, in the state is 10.75.

Kozhikode, Ernakulam and Malappuram districts reported the most cases - 1,271, 842 and 728 respectively.

Sixteen COVID deaths too were confirmed on Sunday.

With this, the COVID death toll in the state rose to 4,783.

There are currently 1,70,810 people under observation across the state.

Of them, 1,64,325 are under home or institutional quarantine while 6,485 are in hospitals.

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's cases:

Kozhikode 1271 (contact cases - 1243)

Ernakulam 842 (809)

Malappuram 728 (695)

Kottayam 666 (601)

Kannur 575 (470)

Thiruvananthapuram 525 (381)

Thrissur 423 (395)

Alappuzha 339 (338)

Palakkad 325 (135)

Kollam 304 (298)

Idukki 291 (276)

Kasaragod 251 (228)

Pathanamthitta 246 (205)

Wayanad 200 (184)

Here's the district-wise break-up of today's recoveries:

Thiruvananthapuram 130

Kollam 208

Pathanamthitta 64

Alappuzha 190

Kottayam 176

Idukki 77

Ernakulam 120

Thrissur 205

Palakkad 185

Malappuram 265

Kozhikode 407

Wayanad 34

Kannur 216

Kasaragod 81