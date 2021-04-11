Raids at luxury hotels in Kochi; drugs seized, 4 held

Kochi: Drugs were seized in a raid jointly conducted by the Customs and Excise at a few luxury hotels in Kochi on Saturday. Drugs, including MDMA and ganja, were found. Four people, including a DJ, have been arrested.

Action was taken based on the information that drugs were widely used during the parties at hotels.

The Customs Preventive wing and the state excise raided the parties held at three luxury hotels in Kochi around 11:40pm on Saturday. It was rare for the two agencies to carry out the joint raid.

The party was stopped and checks were held. Initially, they checked if those who turned up for the parties had drugs with them. Each person was checked and let off. This went on for hours. Only small quantities of drugs were found in the raids at two hotels.

Later the hotel rooms were checked with the help of sniffer dogs.

A few people were caught with MDMA and chemical drugs from a hotel at Palarivattom. They had turned up for the party, and were using drugs in the room.

The sniffer dogs of the Customs dog squad found the drugs.

"We have got details about rave parties in the city and checks will be held in the coming days," te Customs authorities said.

MDMA stands for 3,4-methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA). It is a synthetic drug widely used at nightclubs and during all-night dance parties (raves).

MDMA is also called Ecstasy or Molly.